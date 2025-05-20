Top Solar Stocks To Research – May 19th

Tesla, First Solar, GE Vernova, Berkshire Hathaway, and NextEra Energy are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies involved in the solar energy industry, including manufacturers of photovoltaic panels, installers and developers of utility-scale solar projects. By investing in solar stocks, investors gain exposure to the growth potential of renewable power, with returns driven by factors such as government incentives, technology costs and global demand for clean energy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $10.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $339.78. The stock had a trading volume of 66,138,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,972,996. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

FSLR stock traded down $15.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,255,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.92. First Solar has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $306.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded up $18.22 on Monday, hitting $446.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,079,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,938. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $447.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.94. The company has a market cap of $121.80 billion and a PE ratio of 80.27.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $1.78 on Monday, hitting $512.53. 1,776,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,848. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $401.58 and a twelve month high of $542.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $519.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.80.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NYSE:NEE traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.79. 7,702,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,910,375. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.20.

