Hydrogen Stocks To Follow Now – May 19th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, BP, Plug Power, Energy Transfer, Shell, and NuScale Power are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, distribution and technology development of hydrogen as an energy carrier—covering activities such as electrolysis, fuel‐cell manufacturing and hydrogen storage infrastructure. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the emerging clean-energy sector and its potential role in decarbonizing transportation, industry and power generation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.49. 6,553,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,576,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

LIN stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $460.91. 664,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Linde has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $451.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

BP stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.33. 4,810,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,442,189. BP has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

PLUG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.78. 168,694,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,032,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plug Power has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $3.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

ET traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.04. 5,935,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,513,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $21.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

SHEL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.44. 1,514,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,296,890. Shell has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $74.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

SMR stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,068,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,587,093. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NuScale Power has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $32.30.

