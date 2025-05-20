Macquarie Group Limited (MQBKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.82 on July 14th

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.8217 per share on Monday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.
Macquarie Group Stock Performance
Shares of MQBKY opened at $134.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.05. Macquarie Group has a 12 month low of $98.20 and a 12 month high of $165.98.
Macquarie Group Company Profile
