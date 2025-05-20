Prudential’s (PRU) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday,Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.36) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.36) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Prudential Increases Dividend

Shares of PRU traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 866.80 ($11.58). 28,114,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,304,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 797.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 710.60. The stock has a market cap of £28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 594.80 ($7.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 886 ($11.83).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.92%.

Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudential’s mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU).

