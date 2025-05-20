Rep. Gerald E. Connolly Sells Off Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Representative Gerald E. Connolly (D-Virginia) recently sold shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC). In a filing disclosed on May 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Science Applications International stock on May 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “TIAA JOINT” account.

Representative Gerald E. Connolly also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) on 5/13/2025.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.49. The stock had a trading volume of 65,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,509. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $94.68 and a 1 year high of $156.34.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,414,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In related news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.58 per share, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,841 shares in the company, valued at $756,477.78. This represents a 7.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.67 per share, with a total value of $223,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,585.61. This represents a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,260 shares of company stock valued at $365,037 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

About Representative Connolly

Gerald Edward Connolly (Democratic Party) (also known as Gerry) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Virginia’s 11th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2009. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Connolly (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Virginia’s 11th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Click here to see Connolly’s key votes in Congress.

Since at least 2012, Connolly was assigned to the Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

From 1995 through 2008, Connolly served as a member of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors.

Connolly was born in Boston, Massachusetts. He earned his bachelor’s from Maryknoll College in 1971 and his M.P.A. in 1971 from Harvard University. After receiving his master’s, he began working for the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.[1] Prior to his election to the U.S. House, Connolly was a chair of the Board of Supervisors in Fairfax County, Va.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

