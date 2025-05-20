ASP Isotopes Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ASPI)

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,973 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 33% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,994 call options.

Insider Activity at ASP Isotopes

In related news, CEO Paul Elliot Mann sold 316,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $1,820,835.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,948,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,705,525.25. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Ainscow sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $383,329.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,553,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,931,624.50. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 766,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,502. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPI. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 438.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 58,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 854.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 189,697 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

ASP Isotopes Trading Down 15.3%

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ASPI traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.37. 5,074,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,518. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. ASP Isotopes has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

