EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $39.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. EVERTEC traded as high as $38.35 and last traded at $38.29, with a volume of 21704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.21.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EVTC. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in EVERTEC by 4,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EVERTEC by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in EVERTEC by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in EVERTEC by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.
EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.01%. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 10.05%.
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
