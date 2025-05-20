Promising Manufacturing Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 19th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, D-Wave Quantum, ServiceNow, GE Vernova, Exxon Mobil, Salesforce, and Oracle are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the inventories held by a production company, comprising raw materials, work‐in‐progress items, and finished goods awaiting sale. They appear on the balance sheet as current assets and represent materials consumed and products created during the manufacturing process. Effective management of these stocks helps ensure uninterrupted production flow while minimizing holding costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE:TSM traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $192.47. 6,174,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,903,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE QBTS traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 81,053,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,508,533. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19. D-Wave Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $13.43.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $15.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,024.94. 831,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,665. The company has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.06, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $863.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $973.56.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE GEV traded up $15.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $443.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,841. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $344.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.94. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $150.01 and a 12 month high of $447.50. The stock has a market cap of $120.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.69.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.70 on Monday, hitting $106.49. 6,553,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,523,637. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.77. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $458.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $2.42 on Monday, hitting $288.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,153,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,665,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.10 and a 200-day moving average of $307.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.13 on Monday, hitting $161.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,752,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,072,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. Oracle has a 1 year low of $114.55 and a 1 year high of $198.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.91 and a 200-day moving average of $162.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

