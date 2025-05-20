Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at TD Securities

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,399,518. The company has a market capitalization of $162.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.59. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $268,101.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,123.76. This trade represents a 5.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 9,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $783,838.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,797. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

