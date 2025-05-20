Mincon Group plc (MCON) to Issue Dividend of €0.01 on June 13th

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:MCON opened at GBX 37.52 ($0.50) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £101.30 million, a P/E ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 35.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 36.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. Mincon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 32 ($0.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 50 ($0.67).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a report on Monday.

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

