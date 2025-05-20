POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.75, but opened at $43.80. POSCO shares last traded at $43.66, with a volume of 18,080 shares changing hands.
POSCO Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average is $47.28.
POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). POSCO had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 billion. As a group, analysts predict that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About POSCO
POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.
