Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 3,771 shares.The stock last traded at $35.24 and had previously closed at $35.31.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. ArborFi Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 71.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,564,000.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

