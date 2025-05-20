Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 248,265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 255,822 shares.The stock last traded at $49.07 and had previously closed at $48.72.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $889.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average of $44.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

