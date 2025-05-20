Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,006 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 2.1% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $325,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $230.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 188.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $251.88.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total value of $184,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,834.58. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.