Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO) recently:

5/15/2025 – Allogene Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2025 – Allogene Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $7.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2025 – Allogene Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2025 – Allogene Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2025 – Allogene Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2025 – Allogene Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/14/2025 – Allogene Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $14.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. 1,329,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,184. The firm has a market cap of $250.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.60. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90.

Get Allogene Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Allogene Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

In other news, CEO David D. Chang sold 46,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $91,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,276,569 shares in the company, valued at $10,342,075.24. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 61,757 shares of company stock worth $115,873 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 68,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.