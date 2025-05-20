MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 1144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of -4.70.

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (CARD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

