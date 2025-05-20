Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.25, but opened at $12.74. Jiayin Group shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 41,517 shares traded.

Jiayin Group Trading Up 2.5%

The company has a market cap of $670.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.42 million during the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 43.90% and a net margin of 19.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Jiayin Group in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jiayin Group during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

