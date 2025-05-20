Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.25, but opened at $12.74. Jiayin Group shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 41,517 shares traded.
Jiayin Group Trading Up 2.5%
The company has a market cap of $670.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07.
Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.42 million during the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 43.90% and a net margin of 19.17%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jiayin Group
Jiayin Group Company Profile
Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jiayin Group
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Boeing Landed New Deals With China and the Saudis for More Upside
- Stock Average Calculator
- Hims & Hers Stock Chart Points to Strong Bullish Continuation
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- CrowdStrike’s Rally Faces a Test—Here’s Why That’s Good
Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.