Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 16892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Triumph Group

Triumph Group Trading Down 0.0%

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15.

In other news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,942.72. This trade represents a 40.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Irenic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 3,787,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,666,000 after acquiring an additional 628,296 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at about $58,285,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth about $47,728,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,829,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after buying an additional 277,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,702,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after buying an additional 635,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.