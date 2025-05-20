BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.99 and last traded at $51.99, with a volume of 12326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.51.
BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1%
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.65.
BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Company Profile
The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of Canadian equities that have lower sensitivity to market movements with the potential for long-term capital appreciation. The ETF will primarily invest in and hold equities of Canadian companies. Securities will be selected from the largest and most liquid securities in Canada.
