Promising Insurance Stocks To Watch Today – May 17th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Globant, T-Mobile US, Wells Fargo & Company, and Intuit are the seven Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that underwrite insurance policies and invest the premiums they collect to cover future claims. They give investors exposure to both underwriting profits and investment income, with performance sensitive to factors like interest rates, claim frequency, and catastrophic events. Often prized for relatively steady dividend payouts, insurance stocks nonetheless carry risks tied to underwriting losses and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $7.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $349.98. The stock had a trading volume of 93,349,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,010,697. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.35 and its 200 day moving average is $329.59. Tesla has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE UNH traded up $16.89 on Friday, hitting $291.24. 70,463,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,862,885. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $264.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $470.82 and a 200-day moving average of $513.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $6.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $513.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,982,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.36. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $401.58 and a twelve month high of $542.07.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of Globant stock traded down $32.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,007,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,797. Globant has a one year low of $88.03 and a one year high of $238.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.42.

T-Mobile US (TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.66. 4,399,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $162.56 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $275.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.99.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,857,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,511,054. The company has a market capitalization of $248.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.49.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $8.97 on Friday, hitting $670.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,555,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $714.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $608.44 and a 200-day moving average of $619.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

