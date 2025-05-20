Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) CEO Acquires $34,079.22 in Stock

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) CEO Grigorios Siokas acquired 79,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $34,079.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,661,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,367.60. This represents a 1.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Grigorios Siokas bought 205,000 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Grigorios Siokas bought 654,912 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $209,571.84.

On Monday, March 3rd, Grigorios Siokas purchased 132,572 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $64,960.28.

On Monday, February 24th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 354,296 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $198,405.76.

Cosmos Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COSM traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 236,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cosmos Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cosmos Health ( NASDAQ:COSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Cosmos Health had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 36.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cosmos Health Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cosmos Health stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Cosmos Health worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names.

