Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Plans $3.43 Dividend

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 3.4274 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.

ARKAY stock opened at $76.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.81. Arkema has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $106.39.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Arkema had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Arkema in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

