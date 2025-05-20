Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 521,179 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 400,593 shares.The stock last traded at $47.52 and had previously closed at $47.54.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average is $47.27.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 21,966 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $839,000.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.