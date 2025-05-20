ePlus (PLUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $523.85 million for the quarter.

ePlus Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.49. ePlus has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $106.98.

Institutional Trading of ePlus

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ePlus by 103.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1,986.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 98,395 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 20.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 76,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in ePlus by 333.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 5,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

