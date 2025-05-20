Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Announces Earnings Results

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.
Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Up 1.2%
Greenwich LifeSciences stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,975. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $136.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.74. Greenwich LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.
Insider Transactions at Greenwich LifeSciences
In related news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $32,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,561,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,610,578.20. This represents a 0.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $164,835. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Greenwich LifeSciences from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st.
Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
