Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Announces Earnings Results

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Greenwich LifeSciences stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,975. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $136.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.74. Greenwich LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $32,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,561,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,610,578.20. This represents a 0.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $164,835. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenwich LifeSciences stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GLSI Free Report ) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of Greenwich LifeSciences worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Greenwich LifeSciences from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

