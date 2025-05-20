CURRENC Group (NASDAQ:CURR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

CURRENC Group (NASDAQ:CURR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09), Zacks reports.

CURRENC Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CURR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 611,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,046. CURRENC Group has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $7.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CURR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of CURRENC Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised CURRENC Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $3.50 price objective on CURRENC Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

About CURRENC Group

Currenc Group, Inc engages in operating a fintech banking platform. It operates through the following segments: Remittance Services, Sales of Airtime, and Other Services. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading

