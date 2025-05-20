Critical Survey: CIMG (IMG) and The Competition

Volatility and Risk

CIMG has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIMG’s rivals have a beta of 0.91, meaning that their average share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CIMG and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CIMG $3.79 million -$8.75 million -0.07 CIMG Competitors $2.02 billion $52.58 million 15.60

CIMG’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CIMG. CIMG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

23.4% of CIMG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of CIMG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CIMG and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIMG -251.32% -1,600.52% -202.10% CIMG Competitors -34.52% -254.38% -23.69%

Summary

CIMG rivals beat CIMG on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About CIMG

CIMG Inc. is a digital marketing, sales and distribution company for various consumer products with focuses on food and beverages. CIMG Inc., formerly known as NUZEE INC., is based in BEIJING.

