Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) Shares Down 3.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Diginex Ltd (NASDAQ:DGNX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $85.00 and last traded at $90.00. Approximately 17,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 280,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.11.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diginex stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diginex Ltd (NASDAQ:DGNX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

DSL is the wholly owned subsidiary of Diginex Limited. Accordingly, Diginex Limited owns 100% of DSL and all of DSL’s business lines and subsidiaries. DSL is an impact technology business that helps organizations to address the some of the most pressing Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”), climate and sustainability issues, utilizing blockchain, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action.

