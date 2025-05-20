Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) Trading 45.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (TSE:QIPT – Get Free Report) traded up 45.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.93 and last traded at C$2.84. 131,161 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 519% from the average session volume of 21,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.81 million, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services to patients. The company’s services consist of Daily & Ambulatory Aides, Power Mobility, INR Self-Testing, Respiratory Equipment Rental, Home ventilation, Oxygen Therapy, and Sleep Apnea & PAP Treatment.

