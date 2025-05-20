FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Stock Price Up 4.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.24. Approximately 89,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,347,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $587.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $96.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.84 million. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 46.25% and a negative net margin of 44.32%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -9.09%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Castellan Group acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

