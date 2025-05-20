Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 20th (ADSK, AMPL, ARDT, ARWR, BBWI, CNE, CRSP, CWK, EGHT, ENTG)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 20th:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $340.00 target price on the stock.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT)

had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $2.70 price target on the stock.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $455.00 price target on the stock.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $320.00 price target on the stock.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $164.00 target price on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $235.00 price target on the stock.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Renold (LON:RNO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $201.00 target price on the stock.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $97.00 target price on the stock.

