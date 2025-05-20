B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Trading Up 3.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) were up 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 20,716,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 41,399,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

B2Gold Trading Up 4.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

