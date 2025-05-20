Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Research – May 20th

Super Micro Computer, Tempus AI, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Accenture are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves developing, commercializing or deploying AI technologies—such as machine learning algorithms, neural networks and natural language processing. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the potential growth of AI-driven innovation across industries like software, hardware, healthcare and autonomous vehicles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.71. 20,913,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,158,422. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $101.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.23. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of TEM traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,996,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,238,260. Tempus AI has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $91.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $274.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.16.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,019.52. The stock had a trading volume of 354,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $867.15 and its 200 day moving average is $974.13. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $318.15. 979,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,136. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture has a 52 week low of $275.01 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The company has a market cap of $199.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.35.

