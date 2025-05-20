Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Releases Earnings Results

Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Benchmark Bankshares Stock Performance

BMBN stock remained flat at $27.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. Benchmark Bankshares has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07.

Get Benchmark Bankshares alerts:

About Benchmark Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.