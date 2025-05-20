Green Energy Stocks To Follow Now – May 20th

Darling Ingredients, NWTN, Mercer International, Nuvve, Richardson Electronics, NWTN, and Globalink Investment are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that generate power or fuel from renewable sources—such as solar, wind, hydroelectric and geothermal—rather than from fossil fuels. Investors buy these stocks both to support environmentally sustainable practices and to potentially profit from the clean-energy sector’s growth as governments and markets shift toward decarbonization. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.57. 448,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,199. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $43.55. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

NASDAQ NWTN traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,571,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,408. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. NWTN has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $4.31.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

MERC stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.12. 147,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,792. The firm has a market cap of $275.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of Nuvve stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. 474,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. Nuvve has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

NASDAQ:RELL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,142. The stock has a market cap of $135.54 million, a P/E ratio of 313.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32. Richardson Electronics has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $15.51.

NWTN (NWTNW)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NWTNW stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 203,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,413. NWTN has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Globalink Investment (GLLIW)

Globalink Investment Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Shares of Globalink Investment stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. 35,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,153. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Globalink Investment has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

