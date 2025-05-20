Best Renewable Energy Stocks To Consider – May 20th

Southern, Quanta Services, Bank of New York Mellon, WEC Energy Group, and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in the development, production or distribution of power generated from sustainable sources such as solar, wind, hydro and geothermal. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growth potential and environmental benefits of the transition away from fossil fuels. They often appeal to those seeking long-term appreciation alongside a climate-friendly investment approach. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,174,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,250. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.14. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45. The firm has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

NYSE PWR traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $344.89. 357,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,576. The company has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $365.88.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.52. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $90.63.

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Shares of WEC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.77. 957,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.83.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

PBR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.04. 7,869,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,998,789. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28.

