Toy Stocks To Research – May 20th

Walmart, Costco Wholesale, and Target are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are the equity shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is designing, manufacturing and marketing toys, games and related entertainment products. As a consumer-discretionary sector, their performance tends to be highly seasonal—peaking around holidays, blockbuster movie tie-ins and popular licensing deals—and sensitive to broader retail and supply-chain trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.59. 9,458,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,822,938. Walmart has a twelve month low of $63.87 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.66.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,034.42. 736,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $788.20 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $963.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $969.49. The firm has a market cap of $458.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.12. 5,625,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,268,043. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.28.

