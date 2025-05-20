Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 170585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HNRG. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hallador Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Northland Capmk upgraded Hallador Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Hallador Energy Trading Up 2.5%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $836.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.39. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $117.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,193 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 31,176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,607 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 106,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Further Reading

