Visa (NYSE:V) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $365.90 and last traded at $366.49. 817,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,994,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $367.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.38.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,642,333.60. This represents a 59.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $3,129,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,931. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,948 shares of company stock worth $41,548,282 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

