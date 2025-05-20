First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 79,098 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 187% from the previous session’s volume of 27,552 shares.The stock last traded at $143.38 and had previously closed at $143.98.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.4%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.0428 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $37,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

