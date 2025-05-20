iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,659,024 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 294% from the previous session’s volume of 928,883 shares.The stock last traded at $26.50 and had previously closed at $26.52.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.1538 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
