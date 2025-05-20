Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CPMV remained flat at $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 969. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.11. Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84.
About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Viking Holdings Posts Strong Q1, Eyes Growth Ahead
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Boeing Landed New Deals With China and the Saudis for More Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.