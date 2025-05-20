Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPMV remained flat at $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 969. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.11. Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84.

Get Mosaic ImmunoEngineering alerts:

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. Its lead immunotherapy product candidate, MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in humans and animals.

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.