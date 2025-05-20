Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust (LON:EGL) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 211.95 ($2.83) and last traded at GBX 209 ($2.79), with a volume of 611181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 208 ($2.78).

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £225.07 million, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 194.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 189.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust

In other Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust news, insider Susannah Nicklin sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.54), for a total value of £2,483.30 ($3,316.82). Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

