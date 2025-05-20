Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $179.99 and last traded at $178.50, with a volume of 582362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.12.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.82.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO J. E. Davis sold 39,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $6,602,115.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,499,370.58. This trade represents a 23.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 604 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.99, for a total value of $103,277.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,813,096.55. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,124 shares of company stock worth $9,341,875. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 980.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 21,958 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $10,345,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 144,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

