Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:NEUP) Issues Earnings Results

Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:NEUP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $7.02, Zacks reports.

Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock Trading Up 9.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NEUP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.40. 62,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,894. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12. Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock

Neuphoria Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapies that address the complex needs of individuals affected by neuropsychiatric disorders. It focuses on developing BNC210, an oral drug designed for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder (SAD) and the chronic treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) by selectively targeting the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

