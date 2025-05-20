Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Stock Price Up 50% – Still a Buy?

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,727,193 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 421% from the average daily volume of 331,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of C$3.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

