BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09), Zacks reports.

BioSig Technologies Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of BSGM traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $3.06. 416,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,011. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20. BioSig Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $3.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BioSig Technologies from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, engages in development and commercialization of advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias in the United States. It offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures.

