Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Vivakor had a negative net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%.
Vivakor Stock Down 2.2%
Vivakor stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.77. 14,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $34.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. Vivakor has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.45.
Vivakor Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vivakor
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Viking Holdings Posts Strong Q1, Eyes Growth Ahead
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
Receive News & Ratings for Vivakor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivakor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.