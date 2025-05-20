Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Vivakor had a negative net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%.

Vivakor Stock Down 2.2%

Vivakor stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.77. 14,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $34.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. Vivakor has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

Vivakor Company Profile

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

