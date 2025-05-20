DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.60 and last traded at $26.98, with a volume of 24207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNBBY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNB Bank ASA
DNB Bank ASA Stock Performance
DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 20.70%. Research analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
DNB Bank ASA Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.2311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.76%. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.
DNB Bank ASA Company Profile
DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DNB Bank ASA
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Viking Holdings Posts Strong Q1, Eyes Growth Ahead
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.