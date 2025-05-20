DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.60 and last traded at $26.98, with a volume of 24207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNBBY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 20.70%. Research analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DNB Bank ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.2311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.76%. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.