Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Trading Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report) fell 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 106,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 36,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

